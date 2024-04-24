Guy Fieri is coming to Monmouth County

Monmouth County will become Flavortown for a couple of days in May.

Guy Fieri, best known as the host of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, will make an appearance at an Asbury Park bar and a Wall liquor store, both in support of the tequila brand he founded with rockstar Sammy Hagar.

The chef will be at Low Dive bar and restaurant on Friday, May 3 from 5-6 p.m. He will be featuring his tequila brand, Santo Tequila; he will be signing bottles and mixing cocktails made with his signature spirt.

The next day, May 4, he will visit the Wine Outlet on Route 35 in Wall, again, doing a meet and greet and signing bottles of Santo Tequila, according to the Daily Voice.

According to the company’s website the tequila is "Double-distilled in copper pots and rested in American white oak barrels, Santo is the purest expression of agave flavor—the backbone of true tequila.”

Fieri became famous when he won The Next Food Network Star” in 2006. This victory launched his television career, starting with “Guy’s Big Bite” and the hit series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” where he explores America’s culinary gems.

Fieri’s exuberant personality, distinctive bleached spiky hair, and tattoos have made him an iconic figure in American pop culture. He has authored several cookbooks, including “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: An All-American Road Trip…with Recipes!” which showcases recipes from the restaurants he visits on his show.

The tequila is produced at the historic El Viejito Distillery in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, where third-generation distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez employs traditional family methods developed over 80 years ago.

