The phrase “where music lives” is Asbury Park. The amount of talent that performs in the iconic Jersey Shore town is unquestionably exceptionally good.

The schedule for the talent invading the Jersey Shore is big with the Stone Pony Summer Stage, coupled by the outstanding lineup you will find at the musically intimate Wonder Bar.

Highlights of the entertainment that you will find this summer on the Stone Pony Summer Stage include:

Gary Clark Jr., O.A.R. Summer Tour, Gaslight Anthem, Almost Queen, a tribute to the music of Queen, and Sublime with Rome and more talented groups and artists.

Also on Asbury Park beach will be the huge music festival See Hear Now in September, the event sold out. Performing will be Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Norah Jones, The Gaslight Anthem, The Black Crowes, Grace Potter and Kool and the Gang plus about twenty more bands and performers.

Over at the Wonder Bar they have a full lineup of talent that will be performing. The Smithereens, Willie Nile, The Nerds, there is a tribute to Clarence Clemons that will feature talented local musicians, Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers plus other outstanding acts.

In addition, the Wonder Bar loves our furry friends, and they have a Yappy Hour where patrons can bring their dogs on a leash and enjoy the outdoor patio while having a cocktail. The schedule is subject to the weather, but it is a cool thing to enjoy the day with your pet.

Along with the music that you will be able to catch this summer the bonfires are back! One of the most enjoyable ways to sit back and relax. The bonfires kick off Friday, May 3 and run every Friday subject to weather conditions.

Asbury Park has made monumental efforts in providing and living up to the iconic reputation that the Jersey Shore town has throughout the world.

Make it a part of your summer destination.

