This New Jersey beach has just been named one of the best in the country

People in New Jersey are very proud of their beaches; after all, the Shore is one of the state’s most outstanding features. Most New Jersey residents have a favorite beach, as well.

Now, one of New Jersey’s beaches is getting some national love. Travel & Leisure https://www.travelandleisure.com/trip-ideas/beach-vacations/best-beaches-in-the-us came up with their list of the best beaches in America and a prominent Monmouth County beach town made the cut. (They weren’t ranked, so we’ll just assume New Jersey’s entry was #1).

According to Travel + Leisure, Asbury Park is one of the best beaches in the country.

Part of what the magazine had to say:

Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand paradise. Sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, and people-watching are popular activities here. It's backed by a historic boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops, in addition to a splash park and miniature golf courses.

Travel + Leisure also pointed out one of Asbury Park’s best attraction (in my opinion: The Silverball Museum). For pinball fans like I am, the Silverball is place where it’s easy to lose track of time, both in terms of hours as well as decades. They have every classic pinball game you remember from your younger days as well as retro video games, air hockey, and more.

T&L also gives a shout out to the Stone Pony, referring to it as a place Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi made famous.

