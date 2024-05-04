One of the most popular fast-food chains expands again in NJ

It feels like they could just take over the world if they wanted to. This fast food chain seems to multiply like no other.

They've opened several new ones near me in recent years, and they just switched locations to a bigger lot in my hometown.

That fast-food chain would be Chick-fil-A. I mean seriously, they seem to be popping up all over, and rightfully so. Their food is delicious.

Well now they're expanding with their third location in Paramus, New Jersey according to boozyburbs.com

The new location is at 718 Route 17 North in Paramus.

It's no secret as to why Chick-fil-A keeps expanding. Their food has been wildly popular for a long time now and when you have the demand for your food, you keep bringing it closer to those who want it.

They already have locations in Paramus Park and Garden State Plaza, so they're clearly forming a stranglehold in that neck of the woods.

You can't go wrong with anything on the Chick-fil-A menu either, which has to be part of the reason why they're so popular.

From chicken sandwiches, to chicken nuggets, grilled nuggets and even their salads, there's something for everyone at Chick-fil-A.

Try their southwest salad if you're in the mood for a bit of a healthier option. Add some chicken to it and get the avocado lime ranch dressing. Seriously, thank me later. It's delicious.

Who knows where in New Jersey they'll expand next. But their track record shows that no matter where it is, it's a matter of if and not when.

