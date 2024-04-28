There’s a premiere golf course just over the bridge from NJ

This course was one of my favorites I have ever played, and it's public too so everyone can play it.

Makefield Highlands in Yardley, Pennsylvania is a destination type of course. They're located at 1418 Woodside Road in Yardley.

Right away on your drive in you'll see how amazing the course looks. You drive next to a few holes on the front nine that showcase the beauty of the place.

It's another links-style course which are usually my favorites. It's relatively wide open so you never have to worry about your tee shots going out of bounds.

But this course is more than just your average one in a lot of ways. Outside of it being in the best condition I've played all year, the course really makes you think. There are multiple risk or reward holes where if you hit driver off the tee you could likely hit the green, but if you do that you need to hit the perfect shot.

But you can also take the safe route of just hitting an iron off the tee and putting yourself in a good position to hit the green and make a good score. I opted to hit iron off these tees and still had good looks at birdie.

A lot of courses never make you have to think. it's always just rip a driver off the tee and go from there. Rarely does a course challenge the mental aspect of your game as well. But that's exactly what Makefield Highlands does. And it's what makes it great.

