A lifelong New Jerseyan was just drafted into the NFL

New Jersey strikes again in the sports world. It feels like more and more professional athletes call New Jersey their home state.

Last night during the NFL Draft another New Jerseyan had their dreams come true. Max Melton from Rutgers was drafted in the second round (43rd pick) by the Arizona Cardinals.

Melton played four seasons for the Scarlet Knights as a cornerback. He now gets to live out his dream in the NFL.

Melton comes from a family of athletes. His dad played football at Rutgers and his mother played on the women's basketball team at Rutgers too. He has a brother who played football at Delaware State.

Perhaps most notably, Melton's brother Bo, who also played football at Rutgers, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft. He now is a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers.

Max Melton grew up in Mays Landing, New Jersey where he was a standout athlete at Cedar Creek High School. He originally committed to attend Purdue University before he changed his commitment to Rutgers.

The move paid dividends as he learned from a phenomenal coach in Greg Schiano.

Melton's known as a physical cornerback who held his own in college against some of the highest-quality of receivers.

He adds to the lore of New Jerseyans who made it into the professional sports world. I think I speak for all of New Jersey when I say we'll be rooting for this kid a little extra in the NFL. Not only is he a Rutgers graduate, but he's had Jersey in his blood his entire life.

Best of luck in the NFL Max! All of us in Jersey will be rooting for you.

