NJ Lottery winner: A fortune cookie predicted my miracle

A New Jersey resident is $1 million richer. Maybe he has a post-meal treat to thank for the luck.

Just days before hitting a second-tier prize of New Jersey's CASH4LIFE game, the man opened a fortune cookie that told him to "believe in miracles."

According to the New Jersey Lottery, after the man realized that he had hit the draw game for $1,000 a week for life, he immediately flashed back to the fortune cookie's message.

The man has opted to remain anonymous, but he shared the story with NJ Lottery officials.

The winning ticket, purchased on the Jackpocket app, matched all five of the white balls drawn.

According to NJ Lottery, two second-tier winners were recorded with the May 1 drawing, along with another on April 25. The top prize of $1,000 a day for life was last hit on April 17.

The winner opted for the cash value of the ticket: $1 million.

In 2020, a Jersey Cash 5 player said his fortune cookie read, "You will win big," two days before hitting for more than $200,000.

