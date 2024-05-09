NJ proposal: Know the starting pay before you apply for a job

⚫ A bill requiring employers to post a pay range with job listings is moving forward

When searching for a job, wouldn't you like to know the salary or hourly wage before submitting your application for an opening?

A good number of employers already include this info in the Garden State, but it is not required by law, as of now.

A proposed law advanced by a Senate committee on Monday would force employers with 10 workers or more to include the salary or hourly pay — or at least a starting range — when posting new jobs and transfer opportunities. The posting would also have to include a general description of benefits and other compensation programs.

Why waste anyone's time?

"I've always felt that the hiring process ... largely wastes a lot of time between employers and employees," said Sen. Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, a sponsor of the measure. "Not until you make an offer do people actually find out what the job entails in terms of compensation."

Moriarty noted that starting pay may differ based on a candidate's level of experience, so his bill wouldn't force employers to post an exact dollar amount.

A similar proposal considered last year received opposition from business groups.

Before the Senate Labor Committee unanimously approved the measure on Monday, the New Jersey Business & Industry Association testified to say that it has gone from "opposed" to the bill, to "neutral," thanks to recent amendments to the measure.

One major amendment is the cost of violations. The first-time violation fine went from $1,000 to $300. Subsequent violations would cost employers $600 each, as opposed to $5,000 or $10,000.

Also, an employer can only be found to be in violation once per job opening — there wouldn't be separate violations based on the number of spots that displayed the open job.

A number of states, including New York and Connecticut, already have pay transparency laws in place. Jersey City has a rule as well, for employers with five or more workers.

