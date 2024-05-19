LOOK! Hand picked fresh New Jersey strawberries are here

We’ve hit strawberry season in Jersey. And boy do we have some good places for fresh-grown ones.

Why get them at your local grocery store when you can pick them yourself?

I live in rural New Jersey and I’m very lucky that there’s a strawberry farm nearby where I can go and pick my own.

Strawberry picking season is from early May to around the end of June (unfortunately the Beatles were not correct about strawberry fields being forever).

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

But if you want the best fresh-grown, locally-sourced strawberries you need to go pick them yourself. Where you know they aren’t being packaged and shipped across the country.

I did that this past weekend and it was well worth it.

Disregard the fact that some of them aren't entirely ripe, that was a problem with yours truly. I had a bit of a brain fart and picked some that weren't entirely ripe.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

When you're out in the middle of the strawberry field though, you'll realize that you're gonna want every single one you see.

I'm able to walk to the strawberry patch near me, so it creates a fun activity during this time of year.

Canva Canva loading...

It's also great because the weather isn't too hot yet. So you can go on the walk to get there, plus be out in the field, and never feel like it's too hot outside.

Strawberry season goes by quickly though, so if you're debating about going to pick your own, do it quickly before the season is over.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.