There’s a hidden away coffee shop in one of NJ’s best towns
There's nothing I love more than finding a hidden gem place in New Jersey.
That place that’s tucked away, off the beaten path that you wouldn't know about unless you searched for it. Or unless a local recommended it.
Well that's exactly what I found with At Earth's End coffee shop in Princeton. They're tucked away in the bustling town that is Princeton.
SEE MORE: This was just named NJ's best 24-hour diner
They're located at 45 Spring Street. It's one left turn off of Nassau Boulevard, but unless you're seeking it out it's kind of hard to find.
They also double as a cigar shop. When you walk in the front door you'll see a giant display of cigars by the back wall. Just to the right of that they have a cigar lounge. Here's how their website describes it:
"From the outside, The Parlour’s appearance may catch the eye of passersby, convincing them that what they’ve glanced is a charming Old World shoppe. Inside, the view will be much more intriguing – a den where natural light will illuminate by day, a chandelier will shimmer by night and elegant comfort will reign supreme."
As for the coffee, they use illy branded coffee which sets them apart for delicious flavor. Check out their website for all the details about that. You can find the website here.
They have so many offerings on their coffee menu.
I had a toasted marshmallow latte, which was delicious. One of the best coffees I have had in a long time.
Seek them out the next time you're in the area. The hidden gems always seem to have the best quality.
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.