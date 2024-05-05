This was just named NJ’s best 24-hour diner

I recently wrote about how the era of the New Jersey diner was not over. Quite frankly, I don't think it will ever be over. We are the diner capital of the world. No matter how many close or sell the business, we'll never lose them all.

But what has changed is the era of the 24-hour diner. The pandemic severely wounded a lot of diners that used to have their doors open around the clock.

Some have re-opened their doors 24/7 while others still have limited hours.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

NJ.com recently wrote about and experienced all of the remaining 24-hour diners in New Jersey. There are 16 of them still in existence.

They were ranked in order, and the number one 24/7 diner in New Jersey was the Clinton Station Diner.

They're located at 2 Bank Street in Clinton. One look at their website will tell you that they're open 24/7. It's written in big font on their homepage. They should rightfully be proud of that too, being how few remain.

They have both indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout. But here's something I've never seen before, they're also open for drive-thru.

Canva Canva loading...

They have a good selection of beers, some bottled and some on tap. As well as an extensive cocktail list. They've also got sangria by the glass or pitcher too.

There's a lot to choose from at the Clinton Station Diner, from all your favorite diner classics to the drinks they provide as well. Knowing myself, I'd go for the waffle with strawberries.

I might have to try it out at 3 a.m. too just for the full experience.

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.