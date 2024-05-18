Who has more fun than me? Nobody!

One of my favorite events is the Classic Car Show at beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey.

This annual event hosts over 150 of the best classic cars statewide, you have a full day of exciting thoroughbred horse racing and I get to do my New Jersey 101.5 radio show live from the beautifully manicured grounds of one of my favorite New Jersey destinations.

Monmouth Park Monmouth Park loading...

The big Classic Car show takes place at Monmouth Park on Sunday, July 7th, 2024, it runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., I’ll be there doing my show from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and you should know that the gates open nice and early at 9 a.m. with the first race at 12:50 p.m.

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash loading...

Lots of fans get there early and set up their coolers and their BYOB beverages in the picnic area to get a great sight line to the exciting racing, the sport of kings.

I have a nice area in from of my broadcast shell, which allows you to kick back say hi to me and our promotion team and listen to New Jersey’s Biggest Hits.

With the exception when the track was closed for the pandemic, I’ve been a part of the Classic Car Show for over 25 years. It’s a great tradition and I enjoy it.

Plan the day, take the kids, say hello, bet a few bucks and enjoy a full day. I hope to see you there.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Let's take a walk down a very groovy memory lane and ponder some of the things that made life easy, fun and undeniably cool in the '70s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈