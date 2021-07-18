NJ’s Monmouth Park Charity Fund Raises $10M for Nonprofits

I’m a big fan of the Monmouth Park Charity Fund. They are a group of individuals that collectively serve and raise funds for those Monmouth County New Jersey agencies that provide services for health care, those at risk in the community, and those in need of special services. I am happy to see the many local nonprofits that receive the help that they so desperately need.

Monmouth Park (EQUI-PHOTO /Bill Denver via Monmouth Park)

The Monmouth Park Charity Fund usually holds a Kentucky Derby event at Monmouth Park every year with the profits from the event going to their fund. Because of the Pandemic the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

With the ease of the restrictions of the pandemic a summer outdoor concert was planned at The Blu Grotto in Oceanport, NJ which is adjacent to Monmouth Park. The concert is set for Thursday, July 29, 2021 featuring music from my good friends the very multi-talented Michael Ghegan, Quincy Mumford, & David Alastre as they perform at the Blu Grotto Biergarten outdoor stage, doors open 5:30pm and the concert begins at 7:00pm.

Enjoy a night outdoors, listen to some outstanding music and have fun knowing that your support is helping the good people of The Monmouth Park Charity Fund help those that need it the most.

To purchase tickets please contact the Monmouth Park Charity Fund at www.mpcharityfund.org.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

