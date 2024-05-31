Look for big prices for tickets to your favorite concerts

The summer of 2024 will be heating up with the concert scene having a resurgence of artists hitting the road. In 2022 there was an increase in the number of concerts here in the United States. In 2023 those numbers pale in comparison.

According to Live Nation, in 2023 Ticketmaster, the country’s largest ticket provider, had their best year ever in terms of attendance and as a result, ticket sales. In 2023 145 million fans attended over 50,000 live events with ticket sales topping 620 million tickets. Industry experts expect those numbers to grow in 2024.

silhouettes of concert crowd Photo via dwphotos loading...

What also will grow in the summer of 2024 is the median ticket price to see your favorite artist. You need a mortgage to attend most shows. Gametime put out a list of the top ten highest median ticket prices for shows held this summer.

I found the numbers staggering. The price of tickets is high and ranges through all genres of music. Here is the top ten list of median ticket price for one ticket to see the following shows in the summer of 2024.

10 - Pink

Median ticket price: $381

9 - Chris Stapleton

Median ticket price: $391

8 - Garth Brooks

Median ticket price: $426

7 - The Rolling Stones

Median ticket price: $430

6 - Los Bukis

Median ticket price: $448

5 - Noah Kahan

Median ticket price: $462

4 - Pearl Jam

Median ticket price: $523

3 - Morgan Wallen

Median ticket price: $562

2 - Bruno Mars

Median ticket price: $619

1 - Olivia Rodrigo

Median ticket price: $923

The ticket prices are high, and you will notice that Taylor Swift isn’t on the list. Taylor’s ticket prices were set for sale between $49 and $480 depending on the seat and experience.

Taylor also put in safeguards as she could to allow those fans to get the $49 tickets. The shows sold out in minutes to her latest Eras concert tour and now tickets are scalped for thousands of dollars. There is only so much you can do to protect those prices.

NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images loading...

Bruce Springsteen is another artist that goes to great lengths to make sure that his fans get the best opportunity to see his shows. The average price for a Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band concert is $143, reasonable compared to other artists.

Buying a couple of tickets, if you can get them to your favorite concert will cost you big money this summer. I am a major fan of concerts and I support live music, I now either do it from the front of the stage or support local New Jersey musicians here in the Garden State.

Enjoy live music this summer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

