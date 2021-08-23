“Double Vision” Foreigner tribute coming to Vineland NJ

As the classic rockers either age out or get too expensive to see, it's the tribute bands that are becoming more and more popular, One such band that nails it is "Double Vision"'s tribute to Foreigner who will be coming to the Landis Theatre in Vineland Sept 10.

I was completely blown away when lead singer Chandler Mogel and guitarist Jason Draven came on my New Jersey 101.5 show and performed Double Vision in our studios. Check it out here.

After the performance, I asked Mogel, who's primarily a studio singer having performed vocals on over 400 songs and showing up on over 25 albums about his tribute band which consists of himself on lead vocals, Sean Tarr on lead guitar and backing vocals, Scott Budoys on drums, Chris Tristam on bass and backing vocals, Alex Lubin on Keyboards and Jason Draven on guitar and backing vocals.

How long has the band been together?

"The band has been together since late 2018, but our first shows were in early 2019. After only a year of shows together, despite progress being halted by the pandemic, Double Vision has gone into high gear to make up for lost time and is currently booking and performing high-profile shows across the Northeast"

What made them choose to pay tribute to Foreigner?

"I was always told I sounded like Lou Gramm, Paul Rodgers, Brad Delp, and others. I wanted to create a tribute that was in my wheelhouse vocally, and that would be a real professional touring concert-based rock band, not a cheesy "cover band" tribute with wigs and costumes".

What sets them apart from other Foreigner tribute bands?

- "What other Foreigner tribute bands? :). I set out to create a pro-touring act geared towards theaters and festivals, much like the original Foreigner plays these days. We couldn't find any other Foreigner tribute bands performing at this level. So we are attempting to fill the void. :)"

. How do they feel about Foreigner personally?

- "Foreigner has been an influence on me vocally (Lou Gramm) and the rest of the band definitely. We love the integrity of the songs and the smart and slick arrangements. We had also seen them in 2019, and got to meet the guys - was a blast!"

. What are their best stories about playing in New Jersey?

- Not too many stories that I can think of - but the best times I would say were when we played the Flashback Friday events at the Golden Nugget before the pandemic - totally awesome shows and the fans were just wild!

To get tickets to see "Double Vision" on Sept 10 at the Landis Theatre in Vineland click here.

