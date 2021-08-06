South Jersey gears up for two major concerts

Two of the biggest summer concerts are coming to New Jersey’s beaches in August with Phish and the Barefoot Country Festival both happening.

After having last year’s tour canceled (including a stop in AC), Phish will perform three nights, Aug. 13-15, on the Atlantic City beach starting at 7:30 each night. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the concert will be located on the north side of Playground Pier between Arkansas and Kentucky avenues. Entrance will be at Kentucky Avenue, with the stage up against the pier. Tickets are $79 each night or $237 for a three-night pass, plus fees.

Crowd on Atlantic City beach for Blake Shelton concert (DO AC via Instagram)

The Barefoot Country Festival is scheduled for Aug. 19-22 on the beach in Wildwood between the two Morey’s Piers. Just a few of the many artists performing over the four days include Carrie Underwood, the Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence, and John Pardi. In all, over 30 acts will perform. The gates open at 6 PM on Thursday, the 19th, and at 1 PM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tickets for the Barefoot festival are available at https://barefootcountrymusicfest.com/tickets/ A one day, general admission ticket is $99, while a four day “Super VIP” pass is $1,529. There will be beach parking available; all-wheel or four wheel drive vehicles are recommended.

If you can’t make it to the Phish show, there is a webcast of all three days available at https://webcast.livephish.com/. The shows are the first for Phish in AC since 2013 when they performed at Boardwalk Hall.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

