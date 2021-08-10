Jon Anderson concert review with pictures

If you're a YES fan, you would have loved Jon Anderson at the Ocean City Music Pier. He performed with the Paul Green Academy which was made up of musicians ranging from 10-18 and those kids can rock. Scott Bluebond was at the show and offers this review..

"Jon Anderson continued his tour with the Paul Green Rock Academy at the Ocean City Music Pier Monday night. Mixing popular classic rock snippets (Kashmir, Let’s Dance, Need You Tonight/Another One Bites the Dust), with mostly music from Yes but other Jon Anderson material like his most recent album 1,000 Hands, Jon let the young musicians shine throughout the night. There were usually 12 or so musicians backing Jon at any point, and while that number was sometimes smaller, 20 or more crowded the stage for the encores of Owner of a Lonely Heart and Roundabout.

Dueling young men played "The Clap". Another used Jon’s guitar to play "Mood for a Day". A beautiful version of the Jon/Vangelis classic State of Independence was an early set treat.

But it was the Yes warhorses that brought the crowd to its feet. Heart of the Sunrise, South Side of the Sky and especially Starship Trooper were powerful highlights. The youngsters showed their prowess by playing multiple instruments and with their voices. One young man played a tremendous bass on Heart of the Sunrise (the bass was almost as big as he was) and an exquisite piano on South Side. The multi-part harmonies were rich on Leave it and throughout the night.

The show still had some rough spots and none worse than when the sound completely died during the early moments of Roundabout. No matter. Jon led the audience through an a Capella version of the song until the sound was restored.

The energy was high, Jon seemed to be enjoying himself as much as the youngsters, and Paul Green was on the front row leading the group at parts and even played bass for a song as did Jon for several. A fun energetic night the youngsters nor the capacity audience will soon forget. Beginning at the Ardmore Music Hall on the Main Line on August 17, an entirely new group of young musicians will be carrying on the tour with Jon.

Check out these photos!....(All Photos credit Paul Green)

<div class="hidden branded-app-show" style="text-align: center; width: 80%; padding: 20px; margin: auto;"><a class="cto" title="Subscribe to Steve Trevelise" href="app://subscribe/Steve%20Trevelise">Subscribe to Steve Trevelise</a></div>

<div class="branded-app-hide" style="text-align: center; width: 80%; padding: 20px; margin: auto;"><a class="cto" title="Get the NJ 101.5 app" href="https://nj1015.com/app">Get the NJ 101.5 app</a></div>

<i>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter <a href="www.twitter.com/realstevetrev">@realstevetrev.</a></i>