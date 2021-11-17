Eric Church is Hitting the Wildwood NJ Beach in June!

Eric Church has been named as the third headliner for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood next summer!

The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line as headliners for the 4-day concert event on the Wildwood Beach June 16 -19.

Courtesy of Eric Church

More than 30 country acts will play the festival, with more artists to be announced this Friday (November 19).

Eric Church is famous for such hits as "Drink in My Hand", "Springsteen", "Talladega", and "Hell of a View." His song "Heart on Fire" is currently climbing the charts.

Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest are available here. The festival's Black Friday sales are now underway, with prices scheduled to increase Friday, November 26 at Midnight.

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach!

Day One Barefoot Country Music Festival Wildwood is hosting the Barefoot Country Music Festival from August 19th-22nd on the beach! Take a look:

Day 2 Barefoot Country Music Festival Photos submitted by you of the Barefoot Country Music Festival

Day 3 Barefoot Country Music Festival See all of the festivities during day 3 in Wildwood for the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Day 4 Barefoot Country Music Festival Photos from the final day of the Barefoot Country Music Festival