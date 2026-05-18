These NJ beaches still allow dogs after Memorial Day

While I’ve owned five dogs in my life, I was never the kind to bring my dogs everywhere as many families do. Sure, I’d take them on good, healthy, long walks. But I wasn’t bringing them into grocery stores, libraries, and restaurants. I kept anthropomorphism out of my house.

There’s a place, though, that many people love to go but you don’t see dogs too often. Even though they would love it. That’s the Jersey Shore.

Hey, at least it’s outdoors. It’s just that it would usually be too chaotic to bring your furry best friend and many beaches won’t allow it during summer.

But imagine seeing their unbridled joy bounding across the sand and playing in the surf. They would feel so free and happy.

Well there are certain beaches in New Jersey where you can bring your dog on the beach once the summer season starts if you know the rules.

According to trustytails.com, here are some places in New Jersey where you can bring your dog on the beach after Memorial Day and the rules for each. As always, it's a good idea to check with the town first to confirm before heading out.

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Asbury Park 8th Avenue Dog Beach

1740 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Dogs allowed on the beach here during summer season but only in the early morning hours.

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Brigantine North End Beach

1500 E. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203

Dogs allowed but must be on a leash at all times.

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Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area

391 Third Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Dogs allowed on eastern part of beach and only on a leash.

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Island Beach State Park

2400 Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Dogs allowed on a leash no longer than six feet but NOT allowed on swimming beach, only SOUTH of the swimming beach.

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Longport Dog Beach

Route 152 and Ocean Drive Bridge, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08244

An off-leash beach and allowed all year including summer.

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North Wildwood Dog Park & Beach

2401-2499 Boardwalk, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Leashed dogs allowed. Enter under Boardwalk at Maple. A 25-foot fire hydrant is a fun touch.

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Stone Harbor Beach

2 94th Street, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Dogs allowed in the summer 7 pm to sunset.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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