Train’s world tour makes a stop in New Jersey

Multi-Grammy winning pop rock group Train heads to New Jersey’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City this August.

As of this writing, the only New Jersey stop scheduled for Train’s world tour is Friday, August 15, 2025, 8 p.m. at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Photo by Chermal porter on Unsplash Photo by Chermal Porter on Unsplash loading...

Train has sold over ten million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. They have had an amazing 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and have amassed multi-Grammy Awards for many of their songs and been strong since they debuted their self-titled album Train in 1998.

The band formed in 1993 in San Francisco — has had some band member changes but still managed to receive accolades, awards and a great sales track record.

They released a new album, "Train Live at Royal Albert Hall" recorded at the Hall in London in April 2024. The album was released on July 26, 2024.

Pat Monahan Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP loading...

They have been very philanthropic with the release and formation of the Save Me San Francisco Wine Company pairing with ACME Wine Movers in 2011.

They developed wine and named them after the group’s various popular hits. A portion of the proceeds go to the Family House of San Francisco, which supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The group is too good to miss. Take advantage of the only New Jersey stop that this popular group will make.

Chances are you will hear Train play a song that you remember and that brings back great memories.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

