Nate Bargatze is one of those standup comics where once you’ve seen even two minutes of him you need to see more. And his unassuming expression alone makes me laugh.

If you never experienced him, you need to. If you’re already a fan, you’re in luck.

Nate Bargatze is coming to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. He’s doing two shows on Friday, Aug. 2, one at 7:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

If you’re a newbie to the Bargatze universe, know he’s been on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” 10 times. He’s performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW, the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival and many others. The 45-year-old comic even hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

This is him from that night playing General George Washington in an SNL skit that is among the funniest you’ll ever see.

You can thank me later.

Get a sitter. Tell the ex they’re taking the kids that night. Do whatever you have to do to be at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on August 2nd.

This show is going to be dangerously funny. (Yes, I’m thinking pulling a muscle laughing is possible.)

A couple of Nate Bargatze fun facts:

He was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and he lives there now.

His father was a professional clown and then a magician.

He’s performed for American troops in Kuwait and Iraq.

In 2016 he released a hugely successful comedy album called “Yelled At By A Clown,” a reference to his father’s early career.

He and his wife Laura Blair have a daughter named Harper turning 12 in July.

