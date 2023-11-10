Plymouth Rock to Hard Rock: NJ casino offers tasty Thanksgiving eats

Not all Thanksgivings are created equal. Some people have dinner at grandma’s house. Others will enjoy Thanksgiving at a restaurant.

Still, other more lucky and adventurous folks may choose to spend Thanksgiving in a more exciting place.

Like Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

You’ll have plenty of choices there for a Thanksgiving feast. You could stop by Fresh Harvest Buffet.

For $39.99 per person, they’ll be featuring carved roasted turkey, prime rib, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, and your choice of pie with either pumpkin, pecan or apple.

They’re also doing seafood with a raw bar of shrimp, clams and oysters.

Or for $79 per person, there’s Council Oak Steak and Seafood. Their Thanksgiving dinner special includes roasted turkey with brined turkey breast and roulade of dark meat with chestnut and Italian sausage stuffing.

Also homestyle mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans almondine with black garlic purée and much more.

If you’re an X card member there’s the Icon Lounge or the Plum VIP lounge. At Icon you’re invited to a true feast.

Slow-roasted turkey, traditional sage stuffing, Atlantic salmon, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and New England clam chowder just to name a few menu items.

If you’d like a main course other than turkey this year, Plum VIP has you covered with pan-roasted sea bass or a Plum burger.

You can start off with potato-leek soup and a kale salad and end with a delicious holiday pie.

By the way, if you make a long holiday weekend of it at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City you can catch the incomparable Anita Baker.

She’s performing at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday, November 24.

For more information on all things Hard Rock find their website here.

