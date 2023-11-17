A New Charlie Brown Christmas performs in NJ Thanksgiving Weekend

Good grief, New Jersey! The holiday season is here, and so are all the holiday shows and performances.

One of the biggest classics that has withstood the test of time is "A Charlie Brown Christmas." It's a timeless classic that gets watched year after year after year and has been a holiday staple for almost seven decades.

Along with the television special, the story of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang is hitting the big stage to bring the Christmas magic to life, live and in person. And fortunately for New Jersey, that's exactly what's happening for us over the big Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is an all-new and live-participation show for the 2023 season that's currently touring the country.

According to the show's website, "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is an all-new live production of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television special that has been charming viewers since it first aired in 1965."

What's really different about this show is that the actors and actresses do not wear costumes. They dress the part of the characters and perform and sing live on stage.

Fortunately for New Jersey, there's not only one performance happening but four throughout The Garden State. That means four chances for you to catch this new and unique experience live in person with friends and family.

Where and when are the shows in NJ?

All four shows are happening toward the end of November 2023, kicking off on Black Friday. Here's a look at where you can find The Peanuts Gang live on stage.

Shows 1 & 2: Count Basie Center for the Arts

The first two shows are coming to Red Bank, NJ, on Friday, November 24 (Black Friday). Showtimes are 1 P.M. and 4 P.M. at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Shows 3 & 4: Mayo Performing Arts Center

The second two shows are coming to Morristown, NJ, on Sunday, November 26. Showtimes are 2 P.M. and 5 P.M. at the Mayo Performing Arts Center.

Ticket info for each show (click/tap below to purchase)

