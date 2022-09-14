Comedian Adam Sandler announces huge 15-date tour with stop in NJ

Your favorite funny guy just announced a 15-date headlining tour and it’s making a stop right here in New Jersey.

You may know him as Happy Gilmore or Billy Madison, but Adam Sandler got his start on Saturday Night Live and would eventually become one of the most successful comedians ever.

Adam Sandler is a smart man. Whether you’re into his stand-up, his movies, or his music, he knows how to incorporate just the right amount of humor to make it enjoyable even if it sounds campy or immature.

He brought his humor back to the stage in 2019 for his “100% Fresher” tour which supported his Netflix standup special called “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh”.

Sandler is big on surprising his audience with special guests.

In 2019, he brought Rob Schneider along on select dates which is no surprise since we see Rob in almost all of Adam Sandler’s movies even if for a cameo.

Now, Adam Sandler is back on the road for a 15-day arena tour that will feature comedy and music and a special guest that has yet to be announced.

Since we’ve already had our Rob Schneider fix, I’d love to see one of his SNL castmates join him on the stage like:

Chris Rock

David Spade

Mike Myers

Kevin Nealon

Dana Carvey

This tour kicks off October 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, another option if you’re not able to make the New Jersey show, and wraps up on November 14 in Savannah, Georgia.

But you can see Adam Sandler live in Atlantic City at the Hard Rock on October 28.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16, HERE.

And if you’re interested in the rest of the tour, here are the dates:

October 21 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

October 22 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

October 23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 25 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

October 27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

October 28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 6 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 7 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

November 9 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

November 10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

November 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 12 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

November 13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 14 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah

