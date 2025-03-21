You will remember his big hits: "Gimme Some Lovin’," "Back in the High Life Again," "Higher Love," "When You See a Chance," "Roll With It" and so many more. The legendary singer, songwriter, Grammy Award-winning Steve Winwood makes two big appearances in New Jersey in September.

Steve heads to the Hackensack Meridian Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Then he packs up his many instruments and heads to the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel at the Estes Theatre in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sept. 26, 2025. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

Steve Winwood’s career has spanned over an incredible five decades and includes being part of music folklore by joining the Spencer Davis Group at the age of 15! The Spencer Davis Group had chart topping hits in the mid to late 1960s.

Steve left the Spencer Davis Group in late 1967 and co-founded the group Traffic. He had well-played hits on the radio with "The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys," "Mr. Fantasy" and "John Barleycorn Must Die," to name a few.

In late 1977 Steve Winwood took a big leap of faith with a solo career and throughout the 1980���s and early 1990’s had a string of big hits that topped the charts.

Steve has won Record of the Year and Best Male Vocalist awards. In 2017 Steve released his first “live” album of his solo career. It featured his Greatest Hits, and there were many.

This is a rare opportunity in New Jersey to enjoy a talented musician, vocalist, and song writer. He has had so many popular hits that it will make you say, “I didn’t know he did that!”

