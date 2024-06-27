Good news for Gwen Stefani fans. Your girl is finally coming back to play Atlantic City, New Jersey for the first time in 15 years.

A lot has happened in Gwen's life since she last hit the Jersey Shore.

Gwen Stefani Returning to Atlantic City for the First Time in 15 Years

She's released three more albums, two solo efforts, including a collection of Christmas songs, and 2012's Push and Shove with her band No Doubt.

Gwen Stefani Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali loading...

She became a coach on NBC's long-running talent competition The Voice. She's gotten divorced from Gavin Rossdale and remarried to country star Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Getty Images loading...

But Gwen's getting back to what she does best: Entertaining her legions of fans. So, get ready to 'Hollback Girl'!

The last time Gwen Stefani sang on stage in Atlantic City was in May 2009 with No Doubt. As a solo act, she hasn't played the resort town since 2007!

Gwen Stefani Returning to Play Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, NJ

This summer Gwen is back in A.C. On Saturday, August 17th, the three-time Grammy winner, songwriter, fashion/beauty mogul will take the stage at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Gwen Stefani at Hard Rock Live Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City; Canva loading...

Tickets for Gwen Stefani at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m./EST through Hard Rock's box office, Ticketmaster, or by calling 800-745-3000.

So, 'What You Waiting For?' Set a reminder that Gwen Stefani is coming back to Atlantic City August 17th!

Check out a bunch of other concerts happening in South Jersey this summer below!

