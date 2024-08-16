It is a rarity to see a legend perform these days, and New Jersey will have that chance in October.

Entertainment icon Diana Ross has been performing her number one hits for an incredible seven decades.

She has garnered the top awards in the music and entertainment business repeatedly. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

She has been performing in front of packed crowds since she was fifteen. She was the lead singer of the most popular girls’ group of the 1960’s, helping a new record company Motown stretch its wings and become the multi-million-dollar business it has become.

As the lead singer of the Supremes, she garnered an incredible twelve number one hits from 1964 through 1969 and dozens more top 40 hits. The Supremes appeared on TV shows and launched Diana’s entrance into performing.

Feeling that she wanted to move on individually, Diana and the Supremes performed their last concert in San Francisco in 1969 and ironically their last song performed was “Someday We’ll Be Together”.

Diana Ross went on to star as Billie Holiday in “Lady Sings the Blues” and was nominated for an Academy Award. She appeared on TV shows, movies and started recording again back in the studio.

There are artists that would enjoy the success of one third of her career. Even at the age of 80, she still performs and entertains her adoring fans.

This is a fantastic opportunity to see a true legend. Go to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City at the Etess Arena on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 8 p.m. and see Diana Ross.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

