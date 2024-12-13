Mark your calendars, there is one big show coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Aug. 1, 2025.

Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross head to the Hard Rock for one big show. This collection of great '70s, '80s and '90s talent is going to be very entertaining.

Toto was formed from a group of session musicians who collaborated with some great musicians and groups including Sonny & Cher, Seals & Crofts, Boz Scaggs and Steely Dan, to name a few.

In 1977 they went into the studio as their own band, had to call themselves a band name so they went from the little dog in the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” Signing with Columbia Records they cut their first album "Toto," which hit big on the charts and sales.

What made Toto so enjoyable is that the band members had been delivering such a wide range of music from soul, rock, pop, funk, blues, and jazz.

Their top five singles “Hold the Line”, No. 1 “Africa” and No. 2 “Rosanna” established them as a best-selling group of the late '70s and '80s. They sold over 40 million albums and were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Men at Work was formed in Melbourne Australia in 1978 with lead singer Colin Hay. They had significant hits with “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now,” “Be Good Johnny,” “Overkill" and “It’s a Mistake.”

They were prominent in down-under countries like Australia and New Zealand. After signing at the time with CBS Records International in 1981 and having enormous success in other countries, they brought Men at Work to the states.

Men at Work’s “Who Can it Be Now” hit the charts in the Top 10, while “Down Under” entered the charts at No. 79 and catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

As their music here in the states rose at a meteoric pace so did the band’s popularity. In an interview I did with Colin Hay he talked about the mind-blowing experience that they had being in the limelight. “It was crazy,” he said. I found him to be so enjoyable and grounded. He gets a kick out of fans talking about his time in Australia, he told me that he has been living in Los Angeles for over 25 years and he enjoys it.

The band has had success and Colin’s voice has never been more distinctive and enjoyable.

Christopher Cross is an entertainment icon. He has won 5 Grammy’s an Emmy nomination, won a Golden Globe, he won an Oscar for “Arthurs Theme,” which he collaborated with legend Burt Bacharach and the song went on to win the Academy Award for Best Song.

Christopher Cross stepped into success in 1980 with his debut album “Christopher Cross”. The song “Sailing” on that album garnered A Grammy for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Album of the Year and he won Best New Artist.

I worked with Christopher a few years ago and his voice took you back to a wonderful time, he still has it.

To be able to see and experience these artists on one show will be very entertaining. Head to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Aug. 1, 2025.

