The talented Kelly Clarkson comes to New Jersey

In a rare concert appearance, Kelly Clarkson comes to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday, May 9th, and Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The terribly busy daytime TV host is on tour opening in Atlantic City for two nights then heading to a mini-residency at Ceasar’s in Las Vegas. These are the only two stops on her tour.

Named as one of the all-time great singers by both Rolling Stone and Billboard, Kelly has garnered three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, her daytime talk show has won an incredible eight Daytime Emmy Awards. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and there is no doubt that her fans love her music with an amazing 82 million albums sold.

Getting her start on American Idol with her powerful song A Moment Like This in 2002 won the Song of the Year. It is hard to believe that it has been 23 years since she took the stage and stepped into the limelight.

In all fairness, there have only been a handful of American Idol winners that have gone on to a respectable amount of success. No American Idol winner has had the success that Kelly Clarkson has achieved.

She is so down-to-earth, humble, and respectful of the music industry. She is smart enough to know what works and she has dipped her toe into R & B, Country, and Christmas music. She has had success in all those genres of music working hard and collaborating with major names in the music industry.

She has been relevant and in front of the public with her daytime TV talk show which features music with her very tight and capable band.

They are good. She sings and invites other music and entertainment icons to share their experiences. She has a way of making her guests feel comfortable enough to share so much. After watching her show you get the feeling that she could be a good friend.

She is a powerhouse, incredible singer, and person. If your schedule allows head to the Hard Rock Hotel and Cassino in Atlantic City in May and enjoy this entertainment icon.

