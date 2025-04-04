This New Jersey city is one of the best party hotspots in the country

The temperatures are slowly warming, and the days are getting closer to summer. Summer, a time for vacations, get-aways and daycations.

If you want to sit in a hammock and read a book and hope for decompression of your hectic day-to-day lifestyle. The information I am about to share is not for you.

The information I am about to share is for the person or couples or group of friends who are looking to blow off steam and when you blow off steam on this level, trust me, the last thing you are thinking about is your hectic day-to-day lifestyle.

Where do you go to let your hair down and follow the path of a party filled couple of days? According to BonusFinder.com, they have put a list of the biggest party hotspots in the country by comparing 170 destinations in 14 categories. The categories include factors such as the number of bars and clubs, late night food venues, and affordability of drinks.

It is no wonder that Key West came in at number one as the best party destination in the country. I have been to Key West and yes that is a party destination. They have great bars that serve exotic drinks and terrific music. There are former New Jersey residents, or as I call them patriots, which have made Key West their new home. The people are free form, and so are the entertainment opportunities.

Coming in at number three is our own Atlantic City, NJ. This was an easy choice as Atlantic City ranked number one in the number of casinos and card rooms and Atlantic City ranks number one for the average number of concerts on a regular basis.

Atlantic City ranks 5th for the number of bars and clubs per capita and 5th for the number of parties on a special weekend.

Where Atlantic City did not fare so well is they ranked 135th for the average price of a drink and 117th for the average price of a fast-food meal in a fast-food restaurant.

Other party destinations in Florida, Las Vegas, and Reno rank behind Atlantic City in party destinations. When you factor in that you can head down the Parkway and be in Atlantic City without any airline fees, baggage fees, long walks through the terminal, ground transportation costs or delays, Atlantic City becomes more inviting.

Atlantic City is also big enough to experience the different casino’s top-notch restaurants, poolside fun and the excitement of the nightlife at different hotspots in New Jersey’s own crowned jewel of party life.

Enjoy Atlantic City, and what happens in AC stays in AC, fuhgeddaboudit!

