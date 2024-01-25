Kelly Clarkson heads to New Jersey for two powerful performances

New Jersey is incredibly lucky to be one of two national destinations that the multi-talented Kelly Clarkson has chosen for her upcoming tour.

An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson will be headlining the Estes Theatre at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, 2024

Photo via Townsquare Media Photo via Townsquare Media loading...

The tour is part of a collaboration with the new release of her album Chemistry which is out now.

Kelly Clarkson has a powerful soulful voice that resonates with all genres of music. You can appreciate the fact that she enjoys all parts of the music spectrum although her wheelhouse has primary country tones.

The talented singer, songwriter, author, and TV host has won a myriad of awards, capturing three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, seven Daytime Emmy Awards and she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Photo by Vincent Liskauskas on Unsplash Photo by Vincent Liskauskas on Unsplash loading...

Since her iconic appearance and ultimate victory on season one of American Idol in 2002, Kelly has catapulted her career selling over twenty-five million albums and forty-five million singles.

Kelly has served as a coach on the TV show The Voice and since 2019, she has hosted her successful daytime TV show.

I am overly impressed with her raw talent and the fact that she is so humble and down to earth. She never forgets her Texas roots and continues to appease her audience without selling out.

Photo by Pete Alexopulos on Unsplash Photo by Pete Alexopulos on Unsplash loading...

Tough to do in the music business.

She recently lost weight and stated it helped her rejuvenate her self-esteem, with that refreshed attitude nothing can stop Kelly Clarkson.

Take the opportunity to catch her at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City in May.

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom