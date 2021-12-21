What a Voice! Finalist Hailey Mia dishes on her incredible journey

What an incredible voice, and she's only 14! Hailey Mia Osorio of Clifton finished fourth on last Tuesday night's finale on NBC's "The Voice."

The Clifton Public School graduate currently attending Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, was amazing on Monday night's top 5 finale performances, singing “Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Idontwannabeyouanymore” by Billie Eilish.

Listen to the interview here:

Mia joined me on New Jersey 101.5 to talk about the experience.

Congratulations Hailey, Have you come down to Earth yet?

"Uhm, not really"

Deja Vu and Idontwannabeyouanymore, different songs, different range. You nailed them both! What was it like for you singing those two songs on national television?

“It’s kind of crazy knowing I got to sing two of my favorite songs on a huge stage like that. Honestly, I was so excited when I found out I could even sing those two songs

'Idontwannabeyouanymore' is more in my element and it was very slowed down and mellow and basically me, and it had a beautiful beautiful message which Is something I wanted to give in the finale

With 'Deja Vu', I wanted to give a fun time because I feel like I’m always sad. I wanted to be happy and embrace that youthful side of me and just show also that to the world because I’m still 14”

What was going through your head during that blind audition when Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande both turned for you? What made you pick Ariana?

"Even looking back on my blind audition now I can hear the nervousness in my own voice, I don’t know if anyone else can but I can because I’m me.

"I sing with my eyes closed because I’m a very emotional signing, I opened my eyes towards the end of the performance and I saw Ariana and Kelly had both turned around for me and I didn’t even know what to think, my mind was blank, I didn’t even know what was happening, it all happened so fast, the crowd was so loud, everything just happened so fast.

"But in that moment I felt so proud even in that one moment that blink I was so proud of myself, that’s all I ever wanted in life and it just happened.

"I was thinking who should I pick who would I pick, and Ariana had been my idol for years and I was like you know what I’m gonna go with her and just hopefully it works out. She is like a friend to me, she gives off really good best friend, big sister vibes."

What was it like working with Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson? What were the differences in their coaching styles?

“It’s such an honor to have gotten to work with either of them let alone both of them. The difference in my opinion between them two is that Ariana is very like friend-like

"She is the sweetest, most motivated person I know. She gave me confidence and motivation and taught me things like how to slip into my mask voice and how to be more powerful with my head voice and I’m so incredibly grateful for that

"With Kelly on the other hand since I’m 14, I adapt to more mother-like people and that’s what Kelly is because she is a mom. I think the difference between them is just that. Ariana is more like your big sister and Kelly is more like your mom."

"Honestly I think that’s getting to work with them was such an honor and I’d do it again any day. They are both so amazing I’d never say one is better than the other they are both so amazing and I’m so honored to have gotten to work with them”

What was the best advice you were given on the show?

"The best advice she has given me as a person but also as an artist is to just not think about it to much. Because every time after when she told me that I just went out on stage I didn’t think about anything, I got on the stage I had fun and I did what I love to do. And it’s probably the best advice I’ve been given in my entire life because now I don’t overthink as much. It sucks being an over-thinker.”

Where do you go from here?

“We go wherever the world takes me. I would say somewhere specific but I don’t know. I’m so young, I want to spend the holidays with my family, spend more time with my family because I’ve been gone for 9 weeks, and after that I take every opportunity I’m given, I find anyway find any time any day to sing in front of people and inspire people, help people through music and hopefully put out my own music, get in the studio, what ever comes my way”

