Hear her: NJ teen inches away from being ‘The Voice’ champion

Season 21 of The Voice has just come to a close, and while Jersey Native Hailey Mia may not have taken the crown, she finished in an impressive fourth place.

Hailey would have been the first-ever Voice winner from New Jersey, but fans are hopeful we will see a win soon.

Hailey is a student at Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne.

Throughout The Voice season she sang many popular hits such as “Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Idontwannabeyouanymore” by Billie Eilish.

Hailey was able to gain quite the fan base over her time on The Voice as her ability to mimic some of America's favorite artists. She began the season on team Ariana Grande, but after being saved in the battle round, joined Kelly Clarkson's team.

Hailey has become quite the figure across New Jersey, as fans gathered at Pizzeria Uno in Clifton to watch the finale Tuesday night. These fans arrived at the restaurant with signs for Hailey, and cheered her on as they enjoyed dinner.

Hailey is now the fourth and youngest Jersey resident to place in the top 5 on the voice. At the age of 14, she has already accomplished what most singers hope to accomplish by the time they’re in their twenties.

While she may not have won the show, she is definitely leaving with more accomplishments than failures, and mentors that will last a lifetime. Who knows, maybe she will return for another season and finally win the crown for the amazing state of New Jersey.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

