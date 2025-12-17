Had a great opportunity to continue the work we've been doing for years, supporting New Jersey small businesses.

Our good friend Chef Umberto Turelli continues to travel the state, finding the very best pizza that Jersey has to offer. He does the work on behalf of a charity, "Cookin' for a Cause," which helps support those in need in our local communities.

Chef Umberto is also the author of a great book where he shares some incredible family recipes and stories from his childhood.

On Tuesday, Jodi and I were on the trail in Clifton, Passaic County, visiting and trying the incredible pizza from Lucci's on Route 3.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

The thin crust is some of the best plain pie slices we've had in Jersey.

In a fun twist, Chef Umberto created the "Bill Spadea Pizza Award." As I explained when I interviewed owner Tim for the Chef's YouTube channel, my credentials include being an excellent eater of pizza, not a pizza chef!

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

Check out the pics and if you are traveling outside of NYC on the North Jersey side, absolutely make it a point to stop in and say hi to Tim and his great staff, and grab a pie.

