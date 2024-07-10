Greatest Living singer of all time coming to A.C. this summer

Of course, any opinion on what is the greatest of any category is subjective. Everyone has their own opinions of the best pizza, best beach or best vacation spot. And when it comes to sports, there are statistics that help to bolster the standing of one’s opinion on the best player is in any variety of categories.

When it comes to the best singer of all time you can disagree with me, but you would be wrong.

This performer has outlasted and outlived every one of his generation and then some. And luckily for us, he still performs. Tom Jones is coming to Atlantic City on September 15th at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. I remember being mesmerized by his voice and his moves when he was when I was a kid.

National Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) loading...

He made appearances on popular TV variety shows and then had a show of his own for several years called, "This is Tom Jones." On that show, he displayed his wide-ranging vocal ability and immense talent by singing duets with everybody from Stevie Wonder to Janis Joplin and everyone in between.

He’s been back on tour for a couple of years following the death of his wife. They were married for almost 60 years. He was one of the judges on The Voice U.K. for several years from 2012 to 2017 and then back on again a year or two later. In this clip from the show, you can see the young performers along with the audience, in absolute awe of his ability.

If you remember him from back in the day or just familiar with a couple of his songs, watching these clips brings such tremendous joy to so many people. He may not move like he used to back in the day. But his voice is still powerful and amazing.

The 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bob Dylan - Show (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) loading...

This is a rare opportunity to see a once in a lifetime performer that is still going strong. Don’t miss Tom Jones coming to Atlantic City in September. His life story and his incredible talent are the stuff of legend.

Treat yourself to this true treasure, and be thankful that he still can grace us with his amazing voice.

