Extras needed for ‘Happy Gilmore 2′ shoot in Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Calling all Monmouth County residents: Have you ever dreamed of being an extra in a movie? There's a big opportunity for you coming up to be part of a major production. But you'll need to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this.
How would you like to be in a film with Adam Sandler? Well, your next opportunity is coming up. Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" has announced they'll be filming scenes in Atlantic Highlands, NJ, and they're looking for extras to be part of the magic.
It wasn't that long ago those in New Jersey had an opportunity to be a part of the film. Aug. 20 at the Plaza Ballroom in Morristown was one of those chances to be an extra. Now, your next opportunity awaits.
According to Backstage, production crews are looking for extras around Atlantic Highlands, Middletown, Red Bank, Rumson, Hazlet, Matawan, Holmdel, Old Bridge, or pretty much anywhere from that surrounding area. It's all for an exterior scene that will be shot in Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
More specifically, they're looking for extras to play golf tournament spectators set in the 1990s. It's a 10-hour day but it's coming up very quickly. In fact, you might need to call out of work to take part in this.
The shoot, only recently announced, will be taking place Monday, Sept. 16 in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Again, if you need to call out from work, we'll just keep that our little secret. Honestly though? Think about how cool it would be to be part of the Happy Gilmore sequel.
More details, including how you can be an extra on Sept. 16, 2024, for Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" can be found here.
