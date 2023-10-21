Two NJ retailers offering big inflation relief for the holidays

There's nothing like the holidays for family and friends to get together before the year ends. It's a joyous time filled with laughs and good times.

Unfortunately, inflation has taken its toll on many throughout The Garden State. Not only do we have some of the highest taxes nationwide, but prices on everything continue to go up.

That, in turn, might make some families second guess their holiday traditions. Of at least, cut back on that in order to save some money.

Fortunately, two of New Jersey's biggest retailers are coming to the rescue to help make it easier for us to afford our holiday meals. And it arrives just in time for the big Thanksgiving feast.

Homemade Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner bhofack2 loading...

New Jersey retailers Walmart and Aldi announced inflation relief discounts for their customers by slashing prices to help make Thanksgiving and Christmas meals more affordable. And not just in New Jersey, but in stores nationwide.

And the timing couldn't be any better. According to Fox Business, both businesses "plan to reduce the costs for a Thanksgiving and Christmas meal in order to ease the burden of persisting inflation, which rose more than expected last month."

Price cuts are expected to significantly help families save money on their holiday meals. According to Fox Business, Walmart announced it will be slashing prices on "staples such as a turkey, priced at under $1 per pound, as well as ham, stuffing and pumpkin pie."

Festive Homemade Pumpkin Pie bhofack2 loading...

Meanwhile, Aldi plans to "cut prices up to 50% off on items throughout the store including gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries, pumpkin pie, butter and flour." Inflation discounts for both retailers are expected to begin November 1.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Need dinner ideas? Listeners share their top kid-friendly meals If the thought of planning another meal gives you nightmares, our listeners are here to save you Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2023 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.