Order your fresh turkey for Thanksgiving from these NJ farms
Wasn’t it just August like last week? It’s almost time to get your turkey on and get your Thanksgiving feast ready.
Setting up all of your side dishes and desserts takes up a lot of time so don’t forget about the star of the show, the turkey.
Yes, you can go and get your turkey at your local grocery store, but nothing is fresher than visiting your local farm to get the perfect size bird for your dinner.
Here’s a list of New Jersey farms that are offering fresh turkey for you to order while supplies last:
Ashley Farms in Flanders
Flatbrook Farm in Sandyston
Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff
Lee Turkey Farm in East Windsor
Lima Family Farms in Hillsborough
Deyer Farms in Cranford
Brick Farm Market in Hopewell
Griggstown Farm Market in Princeton
Spring Valley Turkey Farm in Old Bridge
Hinck Turkey Farm in Manasquan
