Order your fresh turkey for Thanksgiving from these NJ farms

Wasn’t it just August like last week? It’s almost time to get your turkey on and get your Thanksgiving feast ready.

Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides bhofack2 loading...

Setting up all of your side dishes and desserts takes up a lot of time so don’t forget about the star of the show, the turkey.

Yes, you can go and get your turkey at your local grocery store, but nothing is fresher than visiting your local farm to get the perfect size bird for your dinner.

Here’s a list of New Jersey farms that are offering fresh turkey for you to order while supplies last:

Ashley Farms in Flanders

Flatbrook Farm in Sandyston

Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff

Lee Turkey Farm in East Windsor

Lima Family Farms in Hillsborough

Deyer Farms in Cranford

Brick Farm Market in Hopewell

Griggstown Farm Market in Princeton

Spring Valley Turkey Farm in Old Bridge

Hinck Turkey Farm in Manasquan

