Mustaches for MS a fun way to support a great cause in New Jersey

There is a fun charity event for a great cause coming up on Sunday, April 12, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m.

A small group of single parents who are suffering from MS got together to raise money for those afflicted with MS that are financially strapped and cannot make the physical structure changes that they need to get around or function.

After bantering around ideas, they became a 501(c)(3) charity based here in New Jersey. Listed as Single Parents with MS, the mission of the organization is to raise funds for single parents who are experiencing financial hardships. Support ranges from purchasing ADA equipment, household renovations, financial aid or just trying to keep the lights on during this rough experience.

MS, or better known as multiple sclerosis, is a disease that can affect the nerve fibers in the body, affecting pain, numbness and tingly feelings, the ability to walk or see or other major symptoms. Some carriers of MS can function simply fine. Others are afflicted with overbearing side effects. Unfortunately, there is no cure for MS, and one is needed.

This nice event will be held at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale.

The lunch will last 5 hours with open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a three-course meal. There will be a silent and live auction and fun for the afternoon.

This is a great fun event with proceeds going to a great cause. I have close family members battling this tough disease and it is refreshing to see the Jersey community step up and help those that need it.

For tickets go to Eventbrite.com

