Body found on conveyer belt of NJ recycling facility
FARMINGDALE — Law enforcement descended on a Monmouth County recycling facility after employees reported seeing a dead body on a conveyor belt Wednesday afternoon.
State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said workers at the Republic Services recycling facility were sorting materials on a conveyor belt around 2:40 p.m. when they saw the body.
State Police, which provides police services to Farmingdale, were called to their building on Railroad Avenue to investigate.
The body of a man was found by troopers but has not yet been identified.
Republic Services provides a variety of recycling services including pickup and processing of materials.
