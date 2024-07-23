Celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ at this awesome New Jersey brewery

Oh the weather outside is frightful… so you know what would help that? A cold, freshly poured local NJ beer.

For anyone missing the feeling of the colder months, Tall Oaks Fram and Brewery in Farmingdale, NJ will be celebrating Christmas in July on Wednesday, July 31.

Don’t be a Scrooge, it sounds like it’s going to be a fun time.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

The event will run from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Here’s some of what you can expect as you raise your pint glasses of Christmas cheer.

Wood-fired pizza from Doughboys Farmingdale from 3 to 8 p.m.

@doughboysfarmingdale via Instagram @doughboysfarmingdale via Instagram loading...

Beer + pizza = a winning combination.

Follow that with dessert from Vampire Penguin. Their shaved snow desserts (including frozen hot chocolate) are no joke.

This ain’t your grandma’s ice cream treat, take a look at these.

@vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram @vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram loading...

@vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram @vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram loading...

@vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram @vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram loading...

@vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram @vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram loading...

@vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram @vampirepenguin_nj via Instagram loading...

There will also be giveaways from Salty Summer Soul.

And of course the event wouldn’t be complete without pictures with Santa (all thanks to Jersey Shore Santa) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

@jerseyshoresanta via Instagram @jerseyshoresanta via Instagram loading...

Tall Oaks Farm and Brewery is located at 450 Colts Neck Road in Farmingdale, NJ.

If you aren’t quite in the Christmas spirit (bah humbug), you can check them out another time during their regular hours. It’s certainly worth a visit to check out their cozy taproom and friendly staff.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

Tall Oaks Farm and Brewery Hours

🍺 Monday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: Closed

🍺 Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.