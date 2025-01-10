NJ judge sentences man in two-night rampage against women

☑️ The violent night spanned two counties

☑️ Events began in Willingboro when Quamel Benton hit a woman with a bat

☑️ Benton admitted trying to kidnap a teen in Lakewood

A man who admitted to a violent multi-town crime spree against women in March was sentenced Friday.

Quamel Benton, 36, of Farmingdale admitted to a series of incidents in October that began with a woman being struck in the head with a baseball bat in Willingboro and her car being stolen. Several young children were left alone when the woman was taken via medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital with a severe head wound. That case is being tried separately.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that about 45 minutes later, Lakewood police got a call for a possible kidnapping during the evening of March 21 in the area of Forest Park Circle. The caller said a man, later identified as Benton, who was driving a white SUV, tried to kidnap a teenage girl who was able to get away and run home.

Toms River police were called to the parking lot of the Target on Hooper Avenue after a woman reported Benton grabbed her inappropriately. Toms River police found the suspect's vehicle in a nearby parking lot and began a police chase.

Vehicle involved in an attempted kidnapping in Lakewood 3/21/24 Vehicle involved in an attempted kidnapping in Lakewood 3/21/24 (Dunoff Photography via The Lakewood Scoop), Quamel Benton (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Five incidents, one suspect

Authorities said the vehicle sped erratically onto the Garden State Parkway and police ended the chase for safety reasons.

Nearly four hours later, Toms River police got another call about a man trying to break into a woman's car while she was in it. Benton again tried to drive away when police arrived, prosecutors said. Authorities said that after another police chase, Benton crashed into a utility pole near Route 70 and Whitesville Road.

Billhimer said a "thorough investigation" by five law enforcement agencies connected Benton to all the incidents of March 21 and 22 which led to a set of charges from Burlington County and a second set from Ocean County.

Benton pled guilty to attempted kidnapping, two counts of eluding, and criminal sexual contact for the Ocean County charges. Billhimer said he was sentenced to a recommended seven-year sentence on Friday.

He still faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and endangering an injured victim charges in from Willingboro police along with five counts of neglecting a child. He is being held in the Burlington County Jail.

