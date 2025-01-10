Popular NJ mayor, just re-elected, will quit office after pleading guilty

☑️ Mayor Sal Bonaccorso was accused of using township facilities to run his business

☑️ The Republican maintained his innocence and won re-election in November

☑️ 'Mayor Sal' must immediately give up the office he has held since 2001

CLARK — Mayor Sal Bonaccorso is giving up his office as part of a plea deal over charges he used township facilities to run his business.

The Republican, who was sworn into office for a seventh term on New Year's Day after winning won re-election in November, entered the plea in Superior Court in Elizabeth on Friday morning.

He immediately gives up his office and is permanently barred from holding any future public office or employment, according to Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Bonaccorso also appointed himself recently as the Public Works director, an unpaid position previously held by his late father.

The Republican mayor was accused of using township resources to run his business, fraudulently obtaining permits for his company to remove underground storage tanks and working without proper licensing. Bonaccorso pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit official misconduct and forgery.

Through his attorney, Bonaccorso consistently denied every allegation until Friday.

Clark Township Mayor Sal Bonaccorso at the June 20 Township Council meeting Clark Township Mayor Sal Bonaccorso at the June 20 Township Council meeting (Our Clark Media via YouTube) loading...

'Justice was served'

Platkin called Bonaccorso's plea an end to a "long and sad betrayal of the community."

“Anyone who betrays the public’s trust by placing their own interests ahead of their duty as a public servant to New Jersey residents will be held accountable. Let me be clear: I will never stop rooting out corruption in New Jersey, no matter how powerful the offenders may be," Platkin said.

The state will recommend Bonaccorso be sentenced to three years of probation and a $15,000 fine, the the maximum fine for conviction of a third-degree crime.

The group Stronger Clark on its Facebook page recounted the plea and wrote that "justice was served." Michael Schulman, who lost to Bonaccorso in November, told New Jersey 101.5 he had no comment.

New Jersey Globe reported that Council President Angel Albanese will become acting mayor. The municipal Republican Committee will submit three names within the next two weeks of candidates to serve as interim mayor until a special election in November.

ALSO READ: Guest charged with trying to burn down NJ hotel after dispute

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Officials in the state listed as the most expensive, however, say the data is incorrect and they provided the information to back it up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander