Guest charged with trying to burn down NJ hotel near MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD — A hotel guest is charged with aggravated arson after police said he set a room on fire Thursday morning.

After a dispute with a staffer at the Fairfield Inn on Paterson Plank Road, Vincente Carabello, 55, of Rutherford, set a fire that activated the sprinkler system, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Carabello also assaulted an employee while fleeing the hotel, according to the prosecutor.

The Bergen County SWAT team patrol unit, which was in the area at the time, helped East Rutherford police find Carabello.

Hotel evacuation

All the hotel's guests were evacuated. No injuries were reported. Musella did not disclose the nature of the distpute between Carabello and the hotel employee.

Carabello was also charged with arson, risk of causing widespread injury or damage, criminal mischief, and assault. He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance.

The hotel is 2 miles from MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Racetrack and the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex.

