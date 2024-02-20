The wild reason this NJ school had to ‘shelter in place’
HOWELL — On Tuesday afternoon, the Howell Township Police Department shared a photo of what could be a “first” in breaking security concerns at a New Jersey school.
Griebling Elementary School serves young students, ages preschool through second grade in Monmouth County.
The school, located in neighboring Farmingdale, had a "shelter in place” — after a deer rammed into an exterior glass door.
The force actually broke the glass, leaving behind a spider web pattern, as seen in a photo shared by police.
Since everyone — including the deer — was okay after the incident, officers were able to joke about the bizarre situation, writing “This just goes to show how good the quality of education is at Griebling...the deer are trying to break in to join the kids.”
Police added the deer “was a little dazed but otherwise fine.”
