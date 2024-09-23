NJ troopers ID body found on conveyor belt of recycling plant

🚨Workers saw a body on a conveyor belt at a recycling facility on Sept. 4

FARMINGDALE — The man found dead on a conveyer belt at a Monmouth County recycling facility was identified by State Police.

Law enforcement descended on the Republic Services recycling facility on Sept. 4 after employees reported seeing a dead body on a conveyor belt. State Police, which provides police services to Farmingdale, were called to their building on Railroad Avenue to investigate.

Capt. Jeffrey Lebron said the body was identified as Nicholas Brian Holsten, 35, of the Leesburg section of Maurice River,

Nicholas Brian Holsten (M. David DeMarco Funeral Home)

Ongoing investigation

The circumstances of his death and his connection to the facility were not disclosed by State Police. An investigation is ongoing, according to Lebron.

According to Nicholas' obituary, he was originally from New Brunswick and had a son.

His funeral arrangements are private.

