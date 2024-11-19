This NJ charity needs your help

It's been 20 years since Darren Templeton, who was only 18 years old at the time, dove into shallow water at the Jersey Shore and sustained a spinal cord injury leaving him paralyzed.

Darren's mom Cynthia stayed by his side and cofounded a charity called, Push to Walk.

The mission of the foundation is to provide resources to people with spinal cord injuries and help them improve their quality of life. The resources are for patients and caregivers alike.

If you or your family has been impacted by a spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, or MS, please visit the website and see how you can get help.

Darren and his mom, Cynthia joined us on air this week to discuss the story and what's ahead for the community.

