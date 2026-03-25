My daughter lives in California. I am in New Jersey. We follow each other on Find My — not because either of us has to, not because there is any kind of parental rule in play. She is a grown adult. We do it because it is a small, quiet way of staying connected across three thousand miles. I glance at my phone and I know she made it home. She can see I am at the studio. It costs nothing and it feels like something.

That is the best version of family location sharing. And it is happening in millions of households right now.

When peace of mind becomes a pressure point

Location tracking apps have exploded in popularity. Life360 alone is now used by more than 66 million people worldwide, and that number keeps climbing. Apple's Find My is built into every iPhone. Google Maps has had location sharing for years. For most families it starts the same way — a teenager gets their first phone, a parent wants to know they got to school safely, and suddenly everyone is on the map.

For a lot of families it works exactly as intended. The teenager gets in a fender bender and the parent already knows before the phone call comes. The college kid lands at the airport at midnight and mom does not have to lie awake waiting for a text. These are real scenarios and real peace of mind.

But somewhere along the line for some families, the app stops being a safety net and starts feeling like a leash.

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The conversation nobody wants to have

Here is where it gets complicated. Teenagers who grow up under constant location surveillance sometimes describe it less as feeling protected and more as feeling watched. The trust that parents think they are building — I know where you are so I know you are safe — can read to a teenager as I do not trust you enough to not know where you are at all times.

There is also the couples dynamic. Plenty of spouses share location with each other voluntarily and think nothing of it. But for others it becomes a source of friction. Why did you leave work early? Why were you at that address? The app answers questions nobody asked out loud — and sometimes creates new ones.

Location sharing works best when it is a choice, not a condition

The families who seem to get this right tend to have one thing in common. The tracking is mutual and transparent. Everyone can see everyone. Nobody is being watched without knowing it. And there is a conversation — even a brief one — about why the app is there and what it is for.

The families who run into trouble tend to be the ones where the app is installed as a condition, not a conversation. Where one person is being tracked and the other is doing the tracking, and the power is only flowing one direction.

My daughter and I follow each other. That word — each other — matters more than it might seem. It is not surveillance. It is connection. And in a state full of families spread from Cape May to Bergen County and well beyond, that kind of quiet reassurance is worth something.

Just maybe talk about it first.

Proud to be New Jersey.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker





