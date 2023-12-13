Important NJ charity honors Spadea’s friend

It was a true honor to speak to the crowd gathered in Livingston, NJ this week at the Crystal Plaza. My good friend, Danny Matarese, was being honored with the Lilly K. Gottlieb award at the annual Gala for the Jewish Family Service of Central New Jersey organization (JFS).

JFS is an outstanding community organization offering incredible help to families in need. Their services include a food pantry, kosher meals on wheels, support for dementia patients and Holocaust survivors, and many other community services to help people in need.

It was a true honor to be invited to speak at the gala. I'm proud of Danny for being the kind of rock-solid patriot who steps up to give back. The crowd was positive, energetic, and thankful for the contributions of so many who made the mission possible.

Currently, the group helps more than 8,000 New Jerseyans and is ready to tackle the challenges ahead in the coming year. Thanks to the generosity and volunteerism of so many great people, including my friend Danny, the group is looking ahead to continue the important mission of helping those in need.

If you can help, please go to the website and contribute whatever you can.

