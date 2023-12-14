NJ charities that are worth a look before the end of the year

As the year ends, many people start thinking about donating to charities. Whether it's a move based on your tax liability, just to feel good, or if you have a personal connection, your help makes all the difference to New Jersey charities.

We talked about helping others on the show this week and our listeners called in with a few local groups that deserve a look:

Birth Haven in Newton

They take in women who are pregnant and don't have the resources and support to get through pregnancy and after the baby is born.

Don in Basking Ridge's grandson passed away a few years ago. They are working on a toy delivery with Larry from Eagle Riders and they are donating to Senior Spirit in Roselle Park.

Helps individuals pay medical bills if they don't have insurance or are underinsured.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom